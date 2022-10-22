AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a Copa Tejas derby match with much more on the line Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC continues its remarkable season against a team they’ve never beaten in their history, FC Dallas, in the Major League Soccer Western Conference semifinals at 7 p.m. The match will be aired on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

During the regular season, Verde won the fan-driven Copa Tejas with a pair of wins over the Houston Dynamo and two draws with FC Dallas. In Austin FC’s inaugural season in MLS, FC Dallas beat them soundly three times, so from Austin FC’s perspective, there’s no time like the present to grab that first win in a budding rivalry showdown.

Both squads advanced to the semifinals via penalty kick shootouts. Austin FC played Real Salt Lake to a 2-2 draw after extra time, and then Verde took care of their visitors 3-1 in the shootout behind two tremendous saves by goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

FC Dallas and Minnesota United played to a 1-1 tie in their match and then things got wacky in Frisco. FC Dallas won the shootout 5-4 on Alan Velasco’s strike to break a 4-4 deadlock. FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes saved Minnesota’s second penalty kick to give his team the edge.

Check back Saturday night for live updates throughout the match and a full game recap afterward.