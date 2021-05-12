Austin FC match brings FS1 its highest MLS ratings in four years

Austin FC

by: Phil West, The Striker Texas

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Austin FC’s Sunday night match against Sporting Kansas City brought FS1 its largest number of soccer spectators in four years, capping a solid TV weekend for MLS overall.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, reporting on the Show Buzz Daily weekly sports ratings rundown, noted that the ATXFC-SKC match, in drawing 346,000, was the fourth-biggest audience that channel’s ever had for an MLS regular-season match, and it’s best in four years. FS1, part of the Fox family of channels, shares MLS national broadcasting rights with ESPN and Univision.

Though that match outperformed two Premier League matchups — Everton-West Ham (305,000) and Tottenham Hotspur-Leeds United (200,000) — it wasn’t the most-watched MLS match of the weekend. That went to Saturday’s El Trafico matchup between LA Galaxy and LAFC, with the Fox flagship channel’s 489,000 combining with Fox Deportes for a total of 696,000.

