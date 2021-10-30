Austin FC loses to FC Dallas in deciding game for Copa Tejas

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) celebrates his goal with teammates Brandon Servania (18) and Jesus Ferreira (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

FRISCO (KXAN) — With little left to play for this season, Austin FC went into Toyota Stadium with a shot at winning the Copa Tejas trophy and coming away with bragging rights as the best MLS team in Texas.

Instead, Austin left Frisco with a 2-1 loss and an 0-3 mark against its in-state rivals to the north.

With the match tied up at 1-1 in the 80th minute, Franco Jara sent Jáder Obrian’s pass into the back of the net for what proved to be the deciding goal.

The Live Oaks got on the board first, though. In the 36th minute, Diego Fagundez scored on a beautiful strike from the edge of the box to give Austin a 1-0 lead.

But the lead was short-lived. Less than two minutes later, Jesús Ferreira scored on an easy tap-in off an Obrian assist to level the score.

Austin played most of the second half a man down after a VAR review upheld a red card on Hector Jimenez in the 58th minute.

The Oaks play their final home game of the season on Wednesday when they host Kansas City in the penultimate match of their inaugural season. Sporting KC is tied for first in the Western Conference with 58 points.