Austin FC loses in road match to Vancouver 2-1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is leaving Vancouver disappointed after suffering a 2-1 loss to the Whitecaps on Saturday.

Austin FC had quite the challenge coming into this one, Vancouver was on a three game MLS winning streak.

However, Austin FC came out ready to show that they were a formidable opponent for the red-hot Whitecaps to face. Sebastian Driussi scored his first goal in an Austin FC uniform, giving his club the 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.

The second half is where Austin FC suffered another setback.

Austin FC was down to 10 men when Matt Besler left the match with a suspected concussion. That’s when Vancouver struck to tie the match courtesy of Erik Godoy.

Then, in the 83rd minute, Deiber Caicedo put the nail in the coffin by scoring to give Vancouver their first lead of the match and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Austin could not recover and they will fly back to Central Texas without earning a point in the standings. Currently, they remain at 19 points in the Western Conference, tied with their in-state rivals Houston for last place.

Austin FC will travel to Houston to renew their rivalry next Saturday night at 7:30pm.