Austin FC loses 5th straight road game with 3-0 defeat at Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Austin FC lost its fifth straight road game Saturday night to the Houston Dynamo 3-0.

Houston set the tone and made an early impression on Austin, scoring a goal in the first minute of play after Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver couldn’t handle the rebound on the initial shot. Griffin Dorsey capitalized for the goal.

With the loss, Austin drops to the cellar of the Western Conference standings, swapping spots with Houston. Austin remains on 19 points with 11 games remaining in the regular season. Verde has been outscored 34-21 during inaugural Major League Soccer season.

Houston’s Fafa Picault closed the door on Austin’s chances with two goals. Picault scored in the 24th and 64th minute.

This is Houston’s first win in over three months. Austin has lost nine of its last 11 matches.

Next, Austin FC returns to Q2 Stadium for a Wednesday night game against Los Angeles FC. You can watch the game on KBVO at 8 p.m.