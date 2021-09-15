Austin FC loses to LA FC for third time this season, fourth straight loss

Cristian Arango scored the opening goal for LAFC in a 2-1 win over Austin FC. | ANDY NIETUPSKI | TTL SPORTS FOR THE STRIKER TEXAS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A delayed offsides call and a VAR review proved to be too much for Austin FC to overcome in Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to LA FC.

LA had already beaten Austin twice this year, with both games being 2-0 scores. But in the third minute, it looked as if the Live Oaks had finally broken through and scored their first goal against LA FC.

Alex Ring sent a through ball downfield to Cecilio Dominguez, who passed it ahead to Sebastian Driussi who sent it through keeper Tomas Romero’s legs. It wasn’t until a minute later that the referee determined that Dominguez was offsides when Ring sent the pass downfield and the goal was disallowed.

The match was scoreless through the first half, and it stayed that way 10 minutes into the second half.

In the 55th minute, Kim Moon-Hwan tried to send a cross into the box, but Diego Fagundez was there to deflect. Immediate, Moon-Hwan was calling for a hand ball. A VAR review determined that Fagundez’s arm, not his back, had stopped the ball, so a penalty kick was awarded to LA FC.

Christian Arango converted the kick to give LA a 1-0 lead.

Fagundez leveled the score eight minutes later. Dominguez had created a clean shot for himself in the box, but it bounced off the right post. Fagundez was there for a contested rebound that he easily sent into the back of the net.

But in the 81st minute, LA regained the lead on a Danny Musovski goal off an assist from Jose Cisfuentes.

In stoppage time, Austin had a flurry of shots in the box, but couldn’t convert on any of the attempts.

It’s Austin’s fourth loss in a row, and third to LA FC this season. The Oaks will try to snap the losing streak on Saturday night when San Jose visits Q2 Stadium.