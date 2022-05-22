AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s another opportunity Sunday for Austin FC to show it belongs in Major League Soccer’s upper echelon against a quality opponent in Orlando City SC.

Coming off perhaps its biggest win of the season on the road Wednesday against league-leading LAFC, Austin will try to keep the momentum going against the Lions at Q2 Stadium. Orlando is coming off a 1-0 win over Toronto FC on May 14 that took last-minute heroics to secure three points. Kyle Smith scored in the second minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless tie after his club controlled most of the match.

Entering Sunday’s match, Orlando is tied for second place with three other teams in the Eastern Conference with 20 points. If New York City FC can win or draw against Chicago, they’ll take sole possession of the second position and drop Orlando, New York Red Bulls and Montreal to a tie for third.

Orlando has been in good form lately — the club has won four of its last six matches and three of its last five road matches.

This will be the first time the teams have played each other. Orlando was an MLS expansion team in 2015.

Through 12 matches, the 2022 season for Austin is miles ahead of schedule compared to the club’s inaugural season in 2021. As it sits before Sunday’s match, Austin has 23 points with a 7-2-3 (W-T-L) record. At this time last year, Los Verdes only had 13 points with a 3-4-5 mark. Austin head coach Josh Wolff said now his players are becoming more resilient and are handling tough times better than they did last season.

“The guys are 15 months into what we’ve been building, and they have a pretty good understanding of what we’re trying to achieve,” said Wolff after the win over LAFC. “What I really liked was our ability to stay calm…we don’t deviate, take a punch to the face and all of a sudden, everything is out the window. We stick to the plan.”

Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who returned between the posts Wednesday after missing two matches due to injury, called the win “a statement game.”

“You see the grit and the grind…the chemistry the guys have,” Stuver said. “Being able to take points here is something special.”

A win will keep Austin in a first-place tie with LAFC with 26 points.

How to watch Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC

TV: KBVO (OTA Channel 14)

Streaming: MLS Live on ESPN+. www.austinfc.com, Austin FC app, Univision.com (Spanish)

Radio: KASE-FM Alt 97.5, KLQB-FM 104.3 HD-2