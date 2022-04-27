AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will take its three-game win streak on the road Saturday for their first Texas matchup of the season when they play the Houston Dynamo at PNC Stadium.

Not only have the Verde won their last three matches, including their first road win in nearly a year, but have not lost in their last six. With 17 points, they are just two points behind first-place LAFC in the Western Conference.

“Now when you’re in a good run and the guys are in a good way, you almost want to stay out of the way in some ways, and allow them to keep feeling good, understand what they are taking on well and why the performance is so strong,” said head coach Josh Wolff. “Having enough of the amount of preparation and then just enough support and encouragement as well to keep them going in the right direction, and the proper amount of freshness because… it’s an afternoon game. We’ve got to be prepared for that as well.”

Austin FC is looking for its third win over a state rival, winning two out of three matches against Houston. Austin lost all three of its games against Dallas in 2021. The Dynamo are coming off a 2-1 loss to Dallas in Frisco. Before that, they had gone 4-0-2 in their previous six matches.

Austin FC forward Maxi Urrutti was named to the MLS Team of the Week after his two goals against Vancouver.

Urruti has scored four goals in his last five games. Saturday holds a special meaning for Urruti after playing in Houston last season, scoring seven goals in his 30 games. He said on Wednesday that if he scores against Houston he will not celebrate out of respect for his former franchise.