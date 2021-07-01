Austin FC looking for first home goal Thursday vs. Portland — here’s how to watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It took Austin FC more than a game and a half to score the club’s first ever goal, now they head into their third game at home still looking for the back of the net at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC will host the Portland Timbers on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. in a national broadcast game on FS1.

Verde has gone scoreless in their last three matches, but still managed to earn two points, thanks in large part to outstanding play in goal from Brad Stuver. In fact, only Western Conference-leading Seattle has allowed fewer goals, seven, than the 11 Austin FC (10 points) has given up in their 11 matches.

The problem is on the offensive end where Austin FC has scored just six total goals, the next fewest in the West is last place Vancouver’s (eight points) 10.

“Right now it’s scoring goals, but more importantly our performance, “said head coach Josh Wolff. “We want consistency in our performance we want intensity and the way we play, we want urgency and how we’re going to create attacks and try to score goals. And then likewise when we’re defending but we got to get goals, we’re not going to win games at home if we don’t get goals.”

Cecilio Dominguez leads Austin FC with three goals and his last score came on June 12 at Sporting Kansas City, also the club’s last goal.

Portland is coming off a 1-0 home loss to Minnesota, that after a trip to Houston where they earned a 2-2 draw with the Dynamo. The Timbers are led by forward Dairon Asprilla, who has three goals on the season.

“You know they probably haven’t gotten the best results lately either, but they’re a very solid team,” said Wolff. “We have to be aware of some of their key players which, obviously, depending on who they roll out, we’ll have a better picture of that, but extremely good in the final third, and typically a very solid low block defending team, so we’ll have some things to deal with.”

Where to watch

Portland Timbers at Austin FC

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language:

Watch: Fox Deportes

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

