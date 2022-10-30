LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — The first half of Sunday’s Major League Soccer Western Conference finals was one-way traffic for LAFC against Austin FC.

Playing at home, LAFC took 16 shots and held Austin FC to no shots, and have a 1-0 lead at halftime. LAFC’s Cristian Arango scored with a header in the 29th minute from a Carlos Vela corner kick, and the LAFC attack has kept Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver busy.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stuver has four saves to keep Austin in the game, and Verde is fortunate to just be down a single goal. LAFC had a chance on an empty net as Stuver came off his line, but scrambling Austin defenders were able to get the ball out of bounds. LAFC scored on the ensuing corner kick.

A win would put Austin FC in the MLS Cup Final in the team’s second year in the league and first time making the playoff field. Verde beat LAFC 2-1 in Banc of California Stadium early in the regular season, and then throttled the league leaders 4-1 at home in late August.

Fans that didn’t make the trip to LA are gathering outside Q2 Stadium in north Austin for a watch party to cheer on Verde.

If you can’t make it to a television or stream to catch the game, we’ll have live updates throughout the match below:

Live Updates

90′: Urruti given a yellow card for a bad foul. Five minutes of stoppage time being added

81′: LAFC pretty much puts this one away. The ball took an awkward bounce after a Fagundez clearance attempt, and Opoku broke away from his defender to fire a shot at goal. He beats Stuver low to the right. LAFC 3, Austin FC 0

80′: Austin FC finally puts a shot on goal, but Julio Cascante’s header off a corner kick is saved with relative ease by Maxime Crepeau.

77′: Sebastian Mendez comes on for LAFC, replacing Carlos Vela.

72′: Felipe Martins comes in for Dani Pereira, and the Austin bench is issued a yellow card for arguing, presumably about the previous decision to not award Austin a penalty kick after the VAR review.

71′: Cristian Arango comes out of the match for LAFC, replaced by Kwadwo Opoku

70′: VAR says no penalty kick will be given after the check. Tough break for Austin FC.

69′: The center official calls on VAR to check and see if Diego Fagundez was fouled in the penalty area earlier, and the reply shows the LAFC defender stepped on his foot, so we’ll see what happens.

62′: After just coming into the game, Austin FC’s Maxi Urruti was trying to defend the corner from Vela and the ball glances off his head for an own goal. Brutal. LAFC 2, Austin FC 0

Urruti and Ethan Finlay both came into the match, and Djitte and Rigoni came off.

60′: Arango finds himself in a ton of space, but his shot is right at Stuver who ushers it out again.

57′: Stuver makes another save on a close-range shot by LAFC’s Ryan Hollingshead. It goes out for a LAFC corner kick.

54′: LAFC’s Carlos Vela is shown a yellow card for a late slide tackle on Ruben Gabrielsen.

Austin FC fans watch the second half of the Western Conference finals against LAFC from outside Q2 Stadium on Sunday. (KXAN photo/Kelsey Thompson)

50′: Austin FC gets a couple of corner kicks early in the second half but can’t convert either of them. They did, however, register a shot. It wasn’t on goal, but that’s progress, at least.

Halftime: LAFC 1, Austin 0. With all the chances LAFC had in the first half, Austin FC is very fortunate to be down just one goal heading into the break. LAFC’s defense has been terrific and hasn’t allowed Austin FC to take a shot, let alone one on goal. Stuver has made our saves to keep Verde in it. As we all know, however, Austin FC has a knack for coming back from deficits, so maybe once the coaching staff makes adjustments for the second half, we could see a different Verde team.

45+2′: Austin FC gets its first corner kick of the match but can’t turn it into a scoring chance as Djitte is whistled for a foul.

45′: Four minutes of stoppage time has been added

43′: Cifuentes takes another shot from the top of the penalty area, and again, Stuver parries it away.

42′: Stuver called on again to stop a shot, this one by Vela at close range. LAFC’s Ilie Sanchez played a beautiful ball to Vela, who made a 15-20 yard run to collect it in the penalty area and take a chance at goal. That’s LAFC’s fifth shot on goal

40′: LAFC earns its fifth corner of the match and Austin FC hasn’t even taken a shot. One-way traffic in the first half

34′: Emiliano Rigoni runs into LAFC’s Diego Palacios and Palacios was down on the field for a while. He’s back up and was checked for a concussion and cleared, it appears.

32′: Austin FC’s Nick Lima goes in the book for a yellow card after he fouled LAFC’s Kellyn Acosta.

29′: LAFC goal. Cristian Arango puts his head on a corner kick by Vela and deposited it in the upper left corner. Arango got away from his defender and made that goal look routine. LAFC 1, Austin FC 0

28′: Near disaster as Stuver ventures out of the box and Bouanga heads it down toward an empty net, but a scramble in front of the net by Austin defenders play it out for a corner

20′: Stuver makes an easy safe on Carlos Vela’s shot from the right side, but it still goes to show how much LAFC is playing in Austin’s half.

17′: LAFC’s Jose Cifuentes hits the post at close range, and then a scramble for the loose ball in the box results in a LAFC foul and the chance is gone. LAFC has been putting pressure on Stuver and the Austin FC defense for e early portions of the half.

15′: A free kick by LAFC from about 25 yards misses everything and Austin FC takes possession

14′: LAFC has a chance erased by Cascante and Ring after Bouanga and Arango take the ball in the box. Cascante poked it away and Ring cleared it.

10′: Both teams still getting a feel for the game and outside of Arango’s earlier chance, not much else has gone on.

7′: Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver makes a save on a Cristian Arango shot.

Match start: You can hear the cheers of “Dale! Dale! Dale ATX!” through the broadcast. LAFC takes possession to start the match and here we go.

2:10 p.m.: Moussa Djitte gets the start at striker again for Verde as he did against FC Dallas and scored the match’s first goal. Emiliano Rigoni will start on the right wing and Dani Pereira gets the nod in central midfield beside the captain, Alex Ring.

Fans gather outside Q2 Stadium to watch Austin FC take on LAFC in the Western Conference Finals, held Sunday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. (KXAN photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Fans gather outside Q2 Stadium to watch Austin FC take on LAFC in the Western Conference Finals, held Sunday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. (KXAN photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Fans gather outside Q2 Stadium to watch Austin FC take on LAFC in the Western Conference Finals, held Sunday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. (KXAN photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Fans gather outside Q2 Stadium to watch Austin FC take on LAFC in the Western Conference Finals, held Sunday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. (KXAN photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Fans gather outside Q2 Stadium to watch Austin FC take on LAFC in the Western Conference Finals, held Sunday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. (KXAN photo/Kelsey Thompson)

2 p.m.: The official kickoff time for the match is 2:18 p.m. as the teams finish their pregame warmups.