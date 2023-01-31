AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC fan favorite striker Moussa Djitte is going to play in France’s top division.

The Senegalese forward, who needed 32 minutes to score the club’s first-ever hat trick last season, is being loaned to French side AC Ajaccio through the remainder of the Ligue 1 season. That season ends June 30, and there’s a transfer option at the end of the loan period. Austin FC made the announcement Tuesday.

Djitte appeared in 30 matches since he joined the club in June 2021. He started 12 matches and scored five goals with two assists in that period.

Dijtte’s hat trick Sept. 14 against Real Salt Lake clinched Verde’s first-ever playoff appearance. After an hour without a goal by either team, Djitte began his onslaught shortly after entering the match in the 58th minute. He deposited a cross from Diego Fagundez into the net to get things started, then volleyed home an Ethan Finlay shot that bounced off the post for a brace. He scored on a counter-attack to earn the match ball and his historic third goal. All of his goals were scored in about a 20-minute span.

AC Ajaccio is based in the city of Ajaccio on the island of Corsica. The club is currently in 18th place out of 20 teams in Ligue 1 with 15 points and a 4-3-13 record.