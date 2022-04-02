AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s soccer club announced this week that it will funnel $3.5 million to Foundation Communities, a nonprofit that builds affordable housing and has several projects in north Austin.

With that funding, the foundation will be able to advance on their Juniper Creek project which is scheduled to break ground in 2023, according to Austin FC. That project is in north Austin, near Q2 stadium.

“Austin FC had the privilege of working alongside Foundation Communities in 2019 when we supported the Waterloo Terrace affordable housing development that has since been completed near Q2 Stadium,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “As a result of our partnership’s initial success, we are honored to continue working with Foundation Communities to further support their ongoing mission of building more affordable housing units in Austin.”

Juniper Creek will house 135 people, according to a release from Austin FC. The community will be adjacent to the Laurel Creek development, built by the same foundation, which is roughly a mile from Q2 Stadium.

The Laurel Creek Apartments opened this week and 71 of its units, roughly 92% of those available, are full, according to Austin FC. Of those 71 filled units, 29 are leased to residents who are formerly homeless and 38 are leased to families who have household members with disabilities, the club reported.

The $3.5 million will fulfil a requirement the club made with the City of Austin in 2018 that required the club to develop affordable housing.