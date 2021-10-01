Austin FC: How to watch game vs. Real Salt Lake Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will host a surging Real Salt Lake Saturday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, looking to enter the upcoming international break with some positive feelings.
Sure, Verde’s playoff chances are as close to 0% as possible, but a strong showing against the fifth place team in the Western Conference could kick start a strong end to the season. After RSL, Austin FC will have three games against teams outside of the playoff line during October — San Jose, FC Dallas and Houston.
Austin FC takes on RSL for the rare afternoon game at Q2 Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
This will be the second meeting between the two clubs after a 1-0 win by Real Salt Lake in August. RSL’s Bobby Wood broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute.
Austin FC’s last time out was ended by a Colorado goal in the final seconds of the first half Wednesday. Down 1-0 at the break, Colorado opened the floodgates with two goals early in the second half for a 3-0 win.
After RSL, Austin FC will host Minnesota Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.
How to watch
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC
When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Q2 Stadium
English Language:
Watch: Twitter
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM
Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com
Spanish Language:
Watch: UniMas, TUDN
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)
Where is Austin FC in the MLS Western Conference standings?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Games
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|1
|Seattle Sounders
|51
|26
|15
|5
|6
|2
|Sporting KC
|49
|27
|14
|6
|7
|3
|Colorado
|48
|26
|13
|4
|9
|4
|Portland
|43
|27
|13
|10
|4
|5
|Real Salt Lake
|39
|27
|11
|10
|6
|6
|LA Galaxy
|38
|27
|11
|11
|5
|7
|Minnesota
|37
|26
|10
|9
|7
|8
|Vancouver
|34
|26
|8
|8
|10
|9
|LA FC
|33
|27
|9
|12
|6
|10
|San Jose
|33
|27
|8
|10
|9
|11
|FC Dallas
|27
|28
|6
|13
|9
|12
|Houston Dynamo
|27
|28
|5
|11
|12
|13
|Austin FC
|22
|27
|6
|17
|4