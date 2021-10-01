Austin FC: How to watch game vs. Real Salt Lake Saturday

Austin FC fans celebrate the team’s first goal, scored by Moussa Djitté, by throwing beer into the air during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the LA Galaxy, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Austin FC won 2-0. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will host a surging Real Salt Lake Saturday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, looking to enter the upcoming international break with some positive feelings.

Sure, Verde’s playoff chances are as close to 0% as possible, but a strong showing against the fifth place team in the Western Conference could kick start a strong end to the season. After RSL, Austin FC will have three games against teams outside of the playoff line during October — San Jose, FC Dallas and Houston.

Austin FC takes on RSL for the rare afternoon game at Q2 Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

This will be the second meeting between the two clubs after a 1-0 win by Real Salt Lake in August. RSL’s Bobby Wood broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute.

Austin FC’s last time out was ended by a Colorado goal in the final seconds of the first half Wednesday. Down 1-0 at the break, Colorado opened the floodgates with two goals early in the second half for a 3-0 win.

After RSL, Austin FC will host Minnesota Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

How to watch

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium

English Language: 
Watch: Twitter
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM
Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language: 
Watch: UniMas, TUDN
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where is Austin FC in the MLS Western Conference standings?

RankTeamPointsGamesWinLossTie
1Seattle Sounders51261556
2Sporting KC49271467
3Colorado48261349
4Portland432713104
5Real Salt Lake392711106
6LA Galaxy382711115
7Minnesota37261097
8Vancouver34268810
9LA FC33279126
10San Jose33278109
11FC Dallas27286139
12Houston Dynamo272851112
13Austin FC22276174

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • Sept. 29 at Colorado
  • Oct. 2 vs. Real Salt Lake
  • Oct. 16 vs. Minnesota
  • Oct. 20 at San Jose
  • Oct. 24 vs. Houston Dynamo

