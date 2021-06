AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin FC took on Sporting KC in Kansas City Saturday afternoon, fans were watching the match in north Austin at Q2 Stadium.

Doors opened for the watch party event at 12:30 p.m. Season ticket members and Oak Collective Members were invited to watch.

In their first meeting, Austin FC lost 2-1 to Sporting KC. On Saturday, Austin FC came to a 1-1 draw against Sporting KC.

You can watch Austin FC games on The CW Austin.