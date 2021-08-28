Austin FC hosts rival FC Dallas in rematch Sunday — what to know before kickoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a happy, somewhat restful week coming off of a 3-1 win over Portland, Austin FC will host rivals FC Dallas in a rematch Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

The match will be shown nationally on FS1 starting at 7 p.m.

Austin has some good mojo heading to the match after looking mighty impressive on offense and defense against Portland, who have turned into the Oaks’ punching bags in just Austin’s first season of Major League Soccer.

“Yes, you could say it will be nice to get right back on the horse so to speak and have another game but they needed to recover,” head coach Josh Wolff said.

Now, they look to build on that momentum when they face Dallas, who shutout Austin FC 2-0 in their first match in Frisco on Aug. 7.

“We need to come in with full commitment, full freshness, and real clear ideas,” Wolff added. “We need points, and we’re at home, and ties don’t do you any good right now.”

It’s pretty clear that Austin FC is treating this rivalry match as important not just because it’s a rivalry, but it’s another match which can help them rise in the standings and keep their playoff hopes alive.

What gives them even more hope is that Austin FC rolled out a much different lineup in the first match against Dallas.

With several players back from injury, and Sebastian Driussi in the starting lineup, they believe they will be in a better position to capitalize on opportunities and limit mistakes for the rematch.

“We need to put up a first 45 minutes like we did there, and know that Dallas is probably going to come out and try to prevent that from happening and we have to understand what it’s going to look like and how we can affect them and break them down,” Wolff explained.

Midfielder Alex Ring said he thought the team had a lapse early in the second half against Dallas, and that’s something that he and his teammates don’t want happening again.

“We came out sluggish in the second half and yeah, it’s something that is in the back of our minds for sure,” Ring added. “The away support was fantastic and the fans turned out and to leave them and ourselves disappointed like that after the game is something we have in the back of our minds.”

Austin FC will have home field advantage this time around and a win will place them tied with Dallas for points in the standings. Currently, Austin is in 12th place with 19 points, FC Dallas is in 11th place with 22 points.

How to watch FC Dallas at Austin FC

FC Dallas at Austin FC

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: FS1

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language:

Watch: Fox Deportes

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)