AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi buried a penalty kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put Real Salt Lake’s upset bid on hold and send the match to extra time Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

RSL’s Scott Caldwell was called for a foul in the penalty area after Emiliano Rigoni wound up a shot from about 15 yards away, and then the center official blew his whistle and pointed to the spot.

RSL has been playing with 10 since Rubio Rubin was sent off after his second yellow card in the 53rd minute after taking out Brad Stuver’s legs on a slide tackle.

Austin FC has battled from behind basically the entire match. Sergio Cordova scored both goals for RSL, a header in the third minute off a cross by Andrew Brody and then he converted a penalty kick, after a hand ball was called by VAR on Jhojan Valencia, in the 15th minute.

Driussi cut the deficit in half when he nailed a header from the center of the 18-yard box from Deigo Fagundez in the 31st minute. Verde outshot RSL10-7 in the first half, but each had three shots on goal.

Driussi, who tied for second in MLS with 22 goals, was named one of five finalists for the MLS MVP award, named after legendary American star Landon Donovan. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver was named a finalist for the MLS Humanitarian of the Year award for his work both on the field and in the community.

If Verde wins, they’ll host the conference semifinals next week against either FC Dallas or Minnesota United. No. 4-seeded LA Galaxy beat No. 5-seeded Nashville 1-0 to set up an El Trafico derby match against LAFC in the conference semifinals next week. In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati topped the New York Red Bulls 2-1 to advance to the semifinals against No. 1 Philadelphia.

Live updates

109′ – Fagundez’s corner finds Driussi and his header clangs off the far post. Nearly the go-ahead goal there

105′ – Rigoni’s header hits the side wall of the net, but folks in the supporters’ section thought it went in. A brief roar followed by sheepish silence. On we go to the second session of extra time, still tied 2-2

101′ – Felipe Martins sends a header just over the crossbar after a corner was played short. RSL not getting any chances at all at goal in extra time

98′ – Driussi controlled the pass into the penalty area a little too well … with his hand. The center official saw it and waved off the go-ahead goal. Correct call, for sure.

93′ – Fagundez was running free in the penalty area and whiffed on a header that was just a bit too tall for him.

We’re headed to extra time in the playoffs. Driussi’s penalty kick goal in the 4th minute of stoppage time tied it at 2-2. What a ride here today.

90+4′ – Driussi buries the penalty kick. It’s all tied up 2-2 and Q2 Stadium is green with delight. It’s his second goal of the game

90+1′ – Rigoni tries a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box and RSL is called for a foul in the box. It’s a penalty kick chance for Austin FC to tie it.

90‘ – 6 minutes of stoppage time added on

82′ – Felipe Martins comes in for Alex Ring after Austin FC wins a corner

78′ – Rigoni tries from distance but his ball goes well over the top and out.

71′ – Ring blasts a long-range shot off a Fagundez corner and MacMath bats it away.

67′ – Austin wins a corner and Fagundez plays it short to Rigoni. He tries to clip one into the mixer but MacMath gathers it. It feels like an equalizer is coming for Verde. A lot of action on RSL’s end.

64′ – Ruben Gabrielsen pushes forward on a corner and his shot goes over the top of the goal. Zan Kolmanic also comes in for John Gallagher

63′ – Driussi tries one from distance and it hits MacMath in the chest. Rebound was cleared away.

61′ – RSL brings in Jasper Loffelsend and Nick Besler. Maikel Chang and Cordova both come off.

59′ – Driussi goes down and draws a foul outside the 18-yard box on the left edge. Fagundez’s ball into the box goes right to MacMath.

53′ – RSL’s Rubio Rubin is sent off after his second yellow card. He slid into the legs of Stuver after Stuver collected a loose ball. Reckless challenge, for sure. RSL down to 10.

48′ – Pereira makes an impact right away but misses on a pass from Fagundez, and then Rigoni’s chance at the doorstep flashes over the top and out.

Changes at halftime – Djitte, Rigoni and Pereira all lined up to sub in for the second half. Urruti, Valencia, Finlay come out.

Halftime – What looked like a disaster early for Austin FC ends up being very manageable with Driussi’s goal. Austin FC outshooting RSL 10-7 and have a possession advantage, but it’s 2-1 RSL

45+4‘ – RSL’s Justen Glad gets a yellow card

45′ – Five minutes of stoppage time added on by the fourth official.

41′ – Austin FC’s Alex Ring goes in the book with a yellow card after a foul.

36′ – Austin wins a pair of corner kicks, one from each side, but can’t convert either of them. A shot following the second set piece by Valencia looped over the crossbar.

31′ – Who else but Sebastian Driussi? He cuts the RSL lead in half with a header off a cross from Fagundez. RSL 2, Austin 1

19′ – Austin FC earns another free kick deep in RSL territory, but the ball into the box gets swept away and cleared.

17′ – RSL’s Rubio Rubin goes into the book for a bad foul. Yellow for him.

14-15′ – The center official checked with VAR on a possible hand ball in the box on Austin’s Jhojan Valencia, and the penalty is given. Cordova connects and he’s got a brace already. 2-0 RSL

8′ – Diego Fagundez’s free kick flashes high of the goal and out for a goal kick. A missed opportunity early on for Verde.

7′ – Sebastian Driussi draws a foul just outside the penalty area and Austin earns a free kick.

3′ – RSL strikes first on a header from Sergio Cordova. Andrew Brody whipped the cross in right to Cordova who was making his run down the middle of the box. 1-0 RSL early on. Let’s see how Verde responds.

2:15 p.m.: Today’s match tifo in the supporters’ section. Verde hasta la muerte.

2 p.m.: The teams are done with pregame warmups and final field preparations are taking place. The official kickoff time is 2:18 p.m., and the game will air on ABC.