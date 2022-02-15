Austin FC hosts preseason match vs. Atlas FC — how to watch on KBVO

Fans cheer in support of Austin FC during the second half of the Q2 Stadium home opener against San Jose. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is working to get in form before the fast-approaching start of the 2022 season.

Soon Verde will shine at Q2 Stadium for the season opener Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Before the MLS opener, Austin will tune up against Mexican side Atlas FC Wednesday in north Austin.

You can watch the game live in the Austin area on KBVO at 8 p.m. CT.

Austin FC has put its offseason efforts toward adding a veteran presence to its roster. Last week, the club announced the addition of Felipe Martins to the midfield. Felipe is just one of Austin FC newcomers with multiple years of experience in MLS.

This will be Verde’s last chance against opposing competition before the games count toward the standings next weekend.

How to find KBVO