Backpacks and autographs: Austin FC hosts back-to-school event for local kids

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC welcomed kids from Central Texas to their St. David’s Performance Center on Tuesday, providing backpacks and autographs at a back-to-school event.

The event benefitted students from 4ATX Foundation’s Verde Leaders program and local nonprofit Austin Sunshine Camps. The event was a partnership with Netspend, the franchise’s official jersey sleeve partner and founding partner.

“This joint event is a wonderful way to kick off the new school year and, more importantly, send a powerful message to our students. We stand behind you as you take on this new school year and all of the exciting challenges it will bring,” Austin FC’s Vice President of Community Impact Kaitlin Swarts said in a club release.

Austin FC players and staff were on hand to sign and hand out backpacks to young students. They also had a chance to get out on the practice field for a number of coaching stations led by Austin FC players and 4ATX Foundation coaches.

Austin FC will be back in action on Saturday night when the travel to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake at 9 p.m. on KNVA, the CW Austin.