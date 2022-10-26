AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC fans who can’t travel to Los Angeles to watch the team in the MLS cup playoffs this weekend will get the chance to get in on the action in Austin.

Austin FC is taking on LAFC Sunday in the Western Conference Finals after beating FC Dallas 2-1 this past weekend.

There will be a watch party for the match at Live Oak Park outside Q2 Stadium in north Austin. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Central Time, with the match kicking off at 2 p.m. CT.

Fans can RSVP for the party for free through the Austin FC app. The app asks you to fill out some information, including your name, email and number of attendees. You will then be sent an email with details.

“Entry to the events will be on a first-come, first-served basis until venue capacity has been reached,” said a message on the Austin FC app. “Due to expected high demand, attendees are advised to arrive early! Attendees may not be guaranteed admission.”

Austin FC watch party details for match against LAFC (via Austin FC app)

At the watch party, there will also be a poster giveaway, new playoff merch and special drink pricing (courtesy of Heineken).