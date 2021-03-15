Austin FC hopes to safely host ‘large crowd’ at Q2 Stadium for home opener in June

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said the team is considering ‘safely hosting a large crowd’ for its home opener on June 19.

In a message on the Austin FC website, Loughnane said on Monday the Q2 Stadium is on track to be finished in late March/early April. Finishing touches like furniture and signs will continue to be installed into April and May.

“While we are not quite yet in position to provide a definitive answer given the changing (and hopefully improving) conditions, I speak on behalf of our entire organization when I share that it is our hope to be in position to consider safely hosting a large crowd for our home opener on June 19,” the message reads.

Additionally, the stadium is set to receive a certificate of occupancy in the next two to three weeks, which will wrap up the permitting process.

Construction at the St. David’s Performance Center training facility in northeast Austin is scheduled to be done in late March/early April, too, Loughnane said.

“The forecasted on-time completion of both Q2 Stadium and St. David’s Performance Center has been made possible by the extraordinary efforts of our City of Austin partners, our construction partners, and our construction workers. We are forever grateful for their contributions in creating world class facilities under some of the most difficult conditions in recent memory.” -Austin FC President Andy Loughnane

The team said it is taking a patient and observant approach to any COVID-19 protocols that may evolve and change in the future.

What about tickets?

Ticketing protocols for the June 19 game against San Jose are expected to be released between May 19 and 24. Loughnane warns any preliminary notifications released during that time could be modified or changed as the home opener draws near. For now, the team is “encouraging season ticket members to plan on having access to attend the home opener.”

As far as single match tickets for regular season home games, similar information will be shared during that May 19-24 timeframe. Austin FC hopes to distribute around 5,000 single match tickets per each game that can be played with 100% stadium capacity.

Loughnane said for away tickets for the LAFC match on April 17 and the Colorado Rapids match on April 24 are subject to local jurisdictions’ guidelines.

“We would like to provide information and assistance to those who want to safely travel and safely support Austin FC on the road, and please know we are actively tracking these opportunities on your behalf (even though information may not yet be available),” Austin FC said.