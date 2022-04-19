SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Austin FC will get its first taste of action in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday in a total Texas showdown.

Austin heads to San Antonio for a third-round cup matchup, riding a high after back-to-back MLS wins. The club’s most recent win included a furious rally Saturday night to defeat D.C. United. Verde trailed D.C. 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the second half before scoring three straight goals for the three points.

The Verde and Black are second in the MLS Western Conference standings with 14 points. They’ll be facing a motivated United Soccer League side in Wednesday’s third round. San Antonio FC is third in the USL western standings with five wins in six games.

San Antonio defeated El Paso in its most recent USL game Saturday. Wednesday’s game kicks off at Toyota Field at 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.

Austin FC may not consider San Antonio much of a rivalry, but it’s fair to say the city to the south will be anxious to face the MLS team. San Antonio was pushing for the promotion to the country’s top league when Austin was selected to MLS.

This will be the first meeting between the two Central Texas clubs.

Austin will need to win six matches to win the Open Cup. The winning club receives a trophy, $300,000 in prize money and a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.