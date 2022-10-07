Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff in the first half of an MLS soccer match Monday, July 4, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will be without its head coach for the last regular season match Sunday against the Colorado Rapids.

Josh Wolff was suspended one game by Major League Soccer due to “technical staff yellow card accumulation.” He and the club have also been fined undisclosed amounts for violating MLS’ “mass confrontation” policy after a melee following Verde’s 2-0 loss Oct. 1 to Vancouver.

It’s the third time Austin FC has violated the league’s policy, the league said in a memo Tuesday. The league released its disciplinary report on Friday and announced that Wolff will be suspended for the match. Austin FC is already locked into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference and the Rapids have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Austin has been issued 71 yellow cards as a team this season, tied for 14th in the league with Nashville. That number doesn’t include the number of yellow cards issued to coaches or other team staff, though. Those numbers are kept internally by each team.

Austin FC and Colorado kick off at 4 p.m. Sunday, branded “Decision Day” by MLS since it’s the final day of the regular season and the playoff field will be set by the end of the day.