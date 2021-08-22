Austin FC goalkeeper hosts laundry day for local families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Laundry day came to Central Texas Sunday with the help of Austin FC goal keeper and fan favorite Brad Stuver.

Stuver, alongside a nonprofit called Current Initiatives, hosted the “Austin Laundry Project, which works with local laundromats to provide free laundry services for low-income families. Families who may be forced to chose between putting food on table or having clean clothes.

The Austin project was held at at the Quik Wash laundromat at Parkfield Drive in north Austin.

Stuver and his wife have been involved in the project for some time, but had a big thank you to Austin FC fans in particular for making it happen.

“The support has been amazing between the front office staff and the fans. We were able to get the money we needed within a couple of days. The fans had laundry supply drop-offs before the game. We have way too much. We have way too much. We’re probably loaded up for another project. Hopefully, we can turn that around pretty quick,” Stuver said.

According to the Laundry Project’s website, Sunday’s event raised over $4,000 — $2,000 more than their initial goal.

Stuver and Austin FC snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday night, beating Portland 3-1 at Q2 Stadium.