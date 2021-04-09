Austin FC focusing on finishing preseason ahead of MLS debut

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite Austin FC’s MLS debut against LA FC just a week away, the focus for Josh Wolff this weekend is still entirely on molding his team into what he wants.

“I think there’s real excitement about that game, but we’re still in the work process right now and we have these two games that we’re focusing on, and then we’ll give LA FC our undivided attention,” Wolff said.

ATXFC wraps up La Copita, the intra-state preseason tournament, on Saturday against San Antonio FC out of the USL. It’ll be the club’s third game in eight days, after losing to the Houston Dynamo last Saturday and to FC Dallas on Wednesday.

“It’s a lot of minutes for everybody this week, which is good,” Wolff said. “They’re feeling it, physically. Now it’s also about persevering through that. The struggle, physically, of having a number of games, having a real work week and knowing that we’re concluding our preseason in the hopes of leading up to now what becomes our first ever match against LA FC.”

While San Antonio FC is from the lower-tiered USL, Wolff is not only expecting a challenge, he’s also curious to see how his team will fight through the fatigue of so much action in such a short window.

“It’ll be a challenge in itself,” Wolff said. “It’s now three games in a week. That’s good, as well, for the guys to have to manage what it’s felt like this week. But we’re still looking for more the progress of what we’ve worked on over the course of preseason. Whether the opponent is an MLS opponent or a USL opponent, there are things we’re trying to achieve physically and technically in these games. this is another opportunity to get minutes, but to perform.”

After Saturday’s tournament finale, Austin FC still has one more scrimmage on Sunday — a match that will likely feature the club’s reserves. Then, it will officially be game week for the first time in franchise history.