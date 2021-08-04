Austin FC finds its scoring form in 3-2 win against Houston Dynamo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC used an own goal and a Houston Dynamo red card to shake off its offensive struggles Wednesday at Q2 Stadium.

Tomás Pochettino and Cecilio Domínguez each scored as Austin FC defeated Houston 3-2, snapping a run of goalless games at home. Apparently, the goals for the home team come in waves.

Verde hadn’t scored at home in three straight matches. Overall, Austin FC was scoreless in 10 of its first 15 matches. The last Austin FC goal at Q2 Stadium came July 1 in a four-goal outburst against Portland.

On Wednesday, Austin FC scored early, creating some swagger and confidence for an attack that needed it.

Seven minutes in our No. 7️⃣ shows Houston who's boss. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Y4iuShyH1Q — Austin FC (@AustinFC) August 5, 2021

Pochettino got the scoring started in the seventh minute when his shot deflected off the post and onto Houston defender Zarek Valentin for an own goal. In the 20th minute, Darwin Ceren was sent off for an elbow to Sebastian Berhalter’s head, leaving Houston down to 10 men.

Pochettino gave Austin a 2-1 lead in the 45th minute to reignite the Q2 Stadium crowd right before halftime. Domínguez made it 3-1 in the 56th.

It was a frenzied finish after Fafà Picault pulled the Dynamo to 3-2 in the closing minutes. Verde held off several Houston attack efforts in the three minutes of stoppage time. A roar rang out when the whistle was blown giving the full three points to Austin.

Austin has 16 points in 16 matches this season after its fourth win of the season. Verde is in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. Houston stays on 18 points — 10th in the west.