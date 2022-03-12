Austin FC feels road woes in 1-0 loss at Portland

Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) during an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PORTLAND (KXAN) — Austin FC’s hot start was cooled off by the Portland rain Saturday night.

Bill Tuiloma’s header off a set piece bundled past Austin goalkeeper Matt Stuver in the 62nd minute for a 1-0 lead, and Austin couldn’t connect on several late chances for its first loss of the 2022 season.

Portland earned its first win of the season after two draws, while Austin remains at six points with a home game against Seattle next week.

The execution that pushed Austin to 10 goals in its first two games wasn’t there at Providence Park. Verde created numerous chances yet Josh Wolff’s squad will return home without a goal or a point. Austin had 14 shots, but didn’t register a shot on goal.

Austin held a decisive advantage on corner kicks with nine compared to just two for Portland.

A hard rain began falling as the two teams kicked off for the second half. With the rain coming down, the aggression went up for both sides. There were eight total yellow cards in the match — five for Austin and three for Portland.

Austin drops to third in the MLS Western Conference standings behind LAFC and Real Salt Lake.

Next game is Sunday, March 20 at 3:30 p.m. against the Seattle Sounders.