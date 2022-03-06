Austin FC fans unveil enormous tifo celebrating iconic moments from club’s first MLS season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of the most memorable moments from Austin FC’s first ever season were represented on an enormous tifo unveiled at Q2 Stadium before Sunday’s match against Inter Miami.

Fans spent weeks creating the giant artwork – first making the canvas before painting the tifo, ensuring every brushstroke was perfect.

The result is the 100ft long, 60ft tall mural shown on Sunday.

How it was created

Creating such a large piece of art requires dedication and organization as well as skill.

Members of the Austin FC supporter groups Los Verdes and La Murga de Austin volunteered to work on the project in shifts to ensure it would be ready for gameday.

They used between 50 and 100 gallons of paint and hundreds of paintbrushes throughout the project, said Rigoberto Rodriguez-Lima, a leader in the supporter groups.

“We spend so many hours preparing this but when we display it at the stadium, it goes up for just about two minutes,” he added. “Those two minutes mean a lot because it’s a lot of work that we put into it.”

Fans worked alongside local artists who helped to guide the process, implementing a paint by numbers scheme so that anyone could roll up their sleeves and get involved.

“I am not an artist by trade at all,” said Stephanie Dempsey. “But I can color by numbers so if you can do that, you can come and volunteer.”

Creating a culture

Rodriguez-Lima said it was important to fans to create a piece that references the local community, as well as the team.

It’s part of the same ethos that have helped groups such as Los Verdes become so prominent within the community – as well as helping to make Q2 Stadium a fortress for Austin FC home matches.

“If you compare tifos around MLS, you’re going to see what we’re trying to make is more of quality and something that really represents the local Austin scene,” Rodriguez-Lima said.

Dempsey said she wanted to help with the project in part due to the teamwork and cooperation involved.

“To me, this feels like it’s not just my team, it’s the city’s team, we get to share it,” she said.

Previous Q2 Stadium tifos

Austin soccer fans have developed a reputation for creating eye-catching tifos.

The tifo unveiled before the first ever Austin FC home game was a tribute to some Austin icons, such as Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughan and the Barton Springs Salamander.

They also marked last year’s Hispanic Heritage Month by creating a tifo – this time honoring iconic Texas singer Selena.

And when the U.S. men’s national team played a pivotal World Cup qualifying match at Q2 Stadium in November, fans created a World Cup-themed tifo – signaling to the players that greatness is expected of them.