Austin FC fans travel en masse to Denver, try to turn stadium green

AUSTIN (Striker Texas/KXAN) — Austin FC fans want to ensure that when their team takes the field in Denver Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, the stands will be filled with bright green. They even have a name for the effort: Denverde.

Members of Austin FC supporter groups Austin Anthem and Los Verdes confirmed to Striker Texas as of Wednesday night, they’ve bought 200 tickets through the official link for the away section. Fans will be spread out across a number of sections and will have to wear masks. They’ll be joined by supporter-created brass and drum band La Murga de Austin.

This second game provides a less-expensive opportunity for fans than the first match against Los Angeles FC. Flights and hotels are less expensive to Denver. Tickets are cheaper because the Rapids are near the bottom of MLS when it comes to attendance (23rd out of 24), and the team set aside less-expensive tickets for away supporters, something LAFC didn’t do.

Read the full story at The Striker Texas.