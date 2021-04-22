Austin FC fans travel en masse to Denver, try to turn stadium green

by: Chris Bils, The Striker Texas

The main stand, where the most vocal supporters will enjoy the games (Picture: KXAN)

AUSTIN (Striker Texas/KXAN) — Austin FC fans want to ensure that when their team takes the field in Denver Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, the stands will be filled with bright green. They even have a name for the effort: Denverde.

Members of Austin FC supporter groups Austin Anthem and Los Verdes confirmed to Striker Texas as of Wednesday night, they’ve bought 200 tickets through the official link for the away section. Fans will be spread out across a number of sections and will have to wear masks. They’ll be joined by supporter-created brass and drum band La Murga de Austin.

This second game provides a less-expensive opportunity for fans than the first match against Los Angeles FC. Flights and hotels are less expensive to Denver. Tickets are cheaper because the Rapids are near the bottom of MLS when it comes to attendance (23rd out of 24), and the team set aside less-expensive tickets for away supporters, something LAFC didn’t do.

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • April 24 at Colorado Rapids
  • May 1 at Minnesota United FC
  • May 9 at Sporting Kansas City
  • May 15 at LA Galaxy
  • May 23 at Nashville SC

