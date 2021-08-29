Austin FC falls short in goal-filled match against FC Dallas

FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro (99) makes a save against Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second straight game, Austin FC scored three goals, but couldn’t dig themselves out of a hole against FC Dallas Sunday night at Q2 Stadium.

FC Dallas opened up the scoring in the 5th minute thanks to a Jesus Ferreira goal, and scored four times in the first half. Ultimately, Austin FC lost 5-3 to its rivals from North Texas.

Austin FC responded thanks to a nice assist from Zan Kolmanic, followed by a header from Julio Cascante to tie the match at 1. It was the second goal of Cascante’s career.

The wheels began to turn rapidly late in the first half as FC Dallas started to heat up. Ricardo Pepi scored in the 36th minute to put Dallas up 2-1, then Ferreira scored his second goal of the match two minutes later to put FC Dallas ahead 3-1.

Pepi has the most goals by American players in the MLS, and he added to that in the 40th minute to put FC Dallas ahead by three.

Austin FC allowed three goals in five minutes.

In the second half, Austin FC showed resiliency. Down 5-1 in the 59th minute, Diego Fagundez scored a goal to bring Austin within three — his fifth goal this season.

Alex Ring got into the act in the 68th minute with a header, his third goal of the season.

Suddenly, Austin FC was right back in the match.

However, Austin FC would not be able to convert again, missing out on pivotal points in the standings and suffering their second loss to the rivals FC Dallas.

Austin is in 12th place in the Western Conference standings, sitting on 19 points. Verde is away at Vancouver Saturday at 6 p.m. You can watch it on the CW Austin.