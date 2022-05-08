AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC lost for the first time since March 12 in a 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

The Galaxy scored early on a goal by Mark Delgado in the sixth minute and withstood a frantic rally by Austin FC near the end of the match.

It’s the first time Austin FC has lost since the Portland Timbers beat them 1-0 in Portland. Coming into the match, Austin FC had been Major League Soccer’s highest-scoring team.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said it “was a difficult night.”

“We started quite poorly,” he said. “We were sluggish and sloppy in the first half. I don’t think it was necessarily anything LA was doing. We lacked energy and intensity.”

Delgado’s strike came as the hot Texas sun was beating down on Austin FC No. 2 goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who was filling in for an injured Brad Stuver. Delgado lined up a shot after an Ethan Finlay turnover deep in Austin’s end and fired it from well outside the 18-yard box. It glanced off the right post and behind Tarbell for the match’s lone goal.

Findley went to clear the ball after wrestling it away from Galaxy midfielder Douglas Costa, but he booted it right to Delgado who was waiting about 35 yards away from the goal.

Austin’s best chance to equalize late came in the 90th minute after Sebastian Driussi worked his way into space near the right side of the penalty area. He slipped a pass to the near post and Danny Hoesen tried to backheel flick the ball by Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, but the shot went wide.

Driussi had a free kick in the 89th-minute bend around a Galaxy wall and glance off the outside of the post.

Driussi, the MLS goals co-leader coming into the match, was bottled up by the Galaxy defense for most of the match. He broke through with a shot on goal in the 59th minute with a swerving, dipping strike from about 30 yards away that Bond swatted away.

It was especially frustrating for Austin FC because it outshot the Galaxy 13-9 and had more possession, 55%-45%.

Austin stays on 20 points with the loss with a record of 6-2-2. It was their first loss in Q2 Stadium this season.

“Through 10 games, there’s a solid feeling about what we’ve done,” Wolff said. “Regardless of tonight’s result, we still have work to do.”

Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Dominguez, who was recently reinstated after serving a 5-game suspension while the league investigated domestic violence allegations against him, was not part of the starting lineup or available off the bench.

Austin FC’s supporters group “Los Verdes” took a public stance against the reinstatement shortly after it was announced.

Austin plays in Salt Lake City, Utah against Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. CDT on May 14. The game will be televised on The CW Austin.