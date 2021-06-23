Austin FC falls flat with 2-0 loss in Minnesota United rematch

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KXAN) — Austin FC fell flat Wednesday night dealing with a shorthanded squad unable to handle Minnesota United FC. The boys in green and black had a reality check just four days after Verde celebrated its home debut at Q2 Stadium.

Minnesota scored two goals in the first 18 minutes of the match and made the lead stand up over the full 90 minutes for a 2-0 win. This is Austin’s first loss since a 1-0 defeat at Nashville on May 23. Verde had three straight draws before Wednesday’s loss.

Austin FC’s scoring drought continued for another night.

The need for a goal scorer became even more apparent Wednesday as Austin failed to score for the fifth time in six games. Austin FC has only scored six goals this season, which is the lowest total in the Western Conference and the second lowest in all of Major League Soccer.

Minnesota vaulted ATX in the standings to eighth place with 11 points in nine matches. Austin dropped to 11th place, remaining at nine points in 10 matches. Minnesota is unbeaten in its last five matches.

FRANK PAIN IN THE HOUSE



Loons up, 1-0 pic.twitter.com/pp3kuRxSOM — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) June 24, 2021

Austin will return home to Q2 Stadium to host the Columbus Crew Sunday at 7 p.m. The game is a national broadcast televised by FS1.