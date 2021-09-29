Austin FC fails to capitalize on momentum, repeat history in 3-0 loss to Colorado

Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, right, drives toward the goal against LA Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KXAN) — In an effort to keep his team fresh while in the midst of a three-game stretch in seven days, Josh Wolff tried to mix things up with the starting 11 on Wednesday against Colorado with seven different starters from Sunday’s 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy.

The move didn’t work. Austin FC lost 3-0, failing to recapture the magic of the club’s first win in franchise history at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park back in April.

Among those seven new faces in the starting lineup was Andrew Tarbell, replacing Stuver for the first time this season. The Rapids were aggressive in the first half, and finally broke through in the final seconds of stoppage time when Jonathan Lewis’ header deflected off Nick Lima to put Colorado up, 1-0.

In the opening seconds of the second half, Tarbell tried to clear the ball, but with a Rapids player pressuring him, his kick was easily intercepted by Nicolas Mizquida who quickly sent it back and into the net to take a 2-0 lead.

Colorado put the game away in the 59th minute on a Auston Trusty header off a corner kick from Jack Price.

The Live Oaks’ best chance at a goal came in the 36th minute when McKenzie Gaines, who was making his first MLS start, had an open run into the box. He took a shove from Lalas Abubakar and went down. Gaines, a Round Rock native, was furious a penalty wasn’t called, which would have given Austin a penalty kick.

Austin wraps up this hectic stretch with a rare afternoon kick at Q2 Stadium on Saturday against Real Salt Lake. After that, there’s a two-week international break for World Cup qualifying, which includes the US Men’s National Team hosting Jamaica at Q2 on Oct. 7.