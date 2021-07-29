Austin FC signs 25-year-old striker to spark team’s struggling attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC leadership introduced the signing of 25-year-old striker Sebastian Driussi to a multi-year, designated player contract Thursday.

The striker, who has played the last four seasons with Zenit St. Petersburg in the Russian Premier League, will be charged with sparking Austin FC’s attack.

Austin FC is desperate for a goal scorer after being shutout in eight of its last 10 matches. Driussi’s best year was in 2018-19 when he scored 13 goals with Zenit.

“We needed extra creativity, extra punch and that’s exactly what Sebastian brings,” Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said. “He’s that person that will unlock the defense but he also works really hard with the team.”

“It is pressure, but it’s a nice kind of pressure,” Driussi said.

In 2017, Driussi moved to Zenit, where he registered 119 appearances and 102 starts, scoring 25 goals across all competitions. His career started as a 17-year-old at Argentina’s Club Atlético River Plate. He made 110 appearances and 81 starts in four seasons with the Argentine side, tallying 31 goals across all competitions.

Driussi joins Cecilio Domínguez and fellow Argentine Tomás Pochettino on DP contracts.

With the recent additions of Driussi and Moussa Djitté as the club’s third U-22 initiative player, Austin FC has maximized all three DP roster slots and all three U-22 initiative roster slots.

“He’s a very competitive player. We’re talking about what we need, what the team needs…the addition of his quality is important, the addition of the creation of chances for his teammates,” Reyna said.

Terms of Driussi’s acquisition were not disclosed.