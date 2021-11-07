Austin FC ends inaugural MLS season at Portland — what to know before 5:25 p.m. kickoff

PORTLAND (KXAN) — Austin FC is going for the sweep of the Portland Timbers in its Major League Soccer season finale Sunday afternoon. Verde took down the Timbers twice at Q2 Stadium earlier in the season by a combined score of 7-2.

Austin guaranteed it won’t finish at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with its win over Sporting KC earlier this week in the final game of the season from Q2 Stadium. Portland has already clinched the No. 4 seed in the postseason.

You can watch the game on the CW Austin at 5:25 p.m. While Austin has six points against Portland in the friendly confines of north Austin, Verde has struggled on the road. Austin is 2-12-2 in its 16 road games this season.

How to watch

Austin FC at Portland Timbers

When: Sunday at 5:25 p.m.

Where: Providence Park

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: UniMas Austin

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)