Austin FC ends inaugural MLS season at Portland — what to know before 5:25 p.m. kickoff

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND (KXAN) — Austin FC is going for the sweep of the Portland Timbers in its Major League Soccer season finale Sunday afternoon. Verde took down the Timbers twice at Q2 Stadium earlier in the season by a combined score of 7-2.

Austin guaranteed it won’t finish at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with its win over Sporting KC earlier this week in the final game of the season from Q2 Stadium. Portland has already clinched the No. 4 seed in the postseason.

You can watch the game on the CW Austin at 5:25 p.m. While Austin has six points against Portland in the friendly confines of north Austin, Verde has struggled on the road. Austin is 2-12-2 in its 16 road games this season.

How to watch

Austin FC at Portland Timbers

When: Sunday at 5:25 p.m.

Where: Providence Park

English Language: 
Watch: The CW Austin
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM
Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language: 
Watch: UniMas Austin
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • Oct. 30 at FC Dallas
  • Nov. 3 vs. Sporting KC
  • Nov. 7 at Portland

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss