AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC in partnership with Michelob Ultra donated $5,000 to FC Austin Elite — a Central Texas women’s soccer club competing in the United Women’s Soccer’s Southwest Conference this year.

FC Austin Elite is in its eighth season of operation, serving as a club to develop players for international competition and provide a home for former professional players.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Austin FC and Michelob Ultra for our work to grow the women’s game and provide a platform for women to play soccer at a high level of competition in Austin,” said FC Austin Elite General Manager Danny Woodfill said in the release. “This donation will go a long way toward helping us have a successful 2022 season.”

The 2022 season starts in April. The club plays its home games at Elite Field in Round Rock.

There’s at least one group in Central Texas pushing for professional women’s soccer in Austin.

KXAN’s Harley Tamplin spoke with the leaders of the “NWSL 2 Austin” campaign in January. The group is looking to raise support and awareness for a future National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team in Austin.

There are currently 12 professional teams in the NWSL. Houston is home to the only NWSL team in Texas.