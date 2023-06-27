AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jon Gallagher’s terrific season for Austin FC got even better Tuesday.

The defender with a knack for scoring goals this season was named to the Major League Soccer All-Star Team, becoming the second Austin FC player to earn the honor. Sebastian Driussi was named the franchise’s first all-star last season.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Gallagher leads the team in goal contributions with eight and he’s tied for the team lead with five goals. He’s tied for the MLS lead among defenders in goal contributions. He’s one of 26 MLS players who will take on English Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., in the MLS All-Star Game.

“I’m honored and excited to have been voted to the MLS All-Star roster,” Gallagher said. “I’d like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their support in helping me achieve what has long been a career goal of mine, and I can’t wait to represent Austin FC at the All-Star festivities next month.”

Gallagher was one of 12 players that earned a spot on the team via a combination of player, media and fan voting. Another group of 12 players was selected by Wayne Rooney, the coach of the all-star team and D.C. United head coach. The remaining two were picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Gallagher is the only Austin FC player on the roster.

“He has worked hard and excelled in his development from winger to fullback, enabling him to become one of the most productive players in the league at his position,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. “We’re very proud of him for having earned this well-deserved All-Star recognition. We all wish to congratulate him and his family on this tremendous achievement and look forward to cheering him on.”

2023 MLS All-Star Team roster by position