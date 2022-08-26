AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC absolutely put it on the top team in the Western Conference in front of a raucous Q2 Stadium crowd Friday.

Maxi Urruti scored a brace and Diego Fagundez and Sebastian Driussi each put one in the net as Verde triumphed over league-leading LAFC 4-1 in Austin.

“Really pleased and proud of this performance,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. “It’s a massive win for the organization.”

LAFC came into the match comfortably in front of Austin FC in the Western Conference standings, but in a battle of the two best attacking teams in all of Major League Soccer, Verde shined while LAFC faltered.

Fagundez opened the ledger with a free-kick goal in the 32nd minute. He hit a bending shot from the middle of the field, just above the D, to the upper right corner of the goal to beat LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Urruti’s goals came within four minutes of each other in the 47th and 51st. His first goal came as Nick Lima sent a ball into the mixer, and Urruti headed it home from just outside the 6-yard box to the top-left corner of the goal. Urruti’s second score came via a Fagundez through ball, with Urruti dribbling past Crepeau and knocking it into the empty net to make it 3-0.

Driussi added to his MLS-leading scoring total for Verde’s final score in the 59th minute. Again assisted by Fagundez, Driussi showed some fancy footwork to break down a LAFC defender, spinning back away from his run to create space, before delivering a deft strike with his right foot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

LAFC’s leading scorer Cristian Arango kept the leaders from getting shut out with a goal in the 61st minute, but it was way too little and way too late as Verde romped.

The win gives Austin FC 51 points and a 15th win of the season for a 15-6-6 record to hold on to second place in the conference. LAFC still leads the conference with 57 points, but it’s the second time they’ve lost to Verde this season and fall to 18-6-3.