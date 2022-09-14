AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will play in the MLS playoffs this fall for the first time in the club’s short history.

Verde clinched a spot in the postseason with an emphatic 3-0 win against Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night.

They were inspired by a man of the match performance from Moussa Djitte, who came off the bench to score the first ever hat trick in Austin FC history.

The match was goalless for the first hour with the two teams appearing closely matched, but Djitte changed everything within minutes of entering the pitch as a substitute.

He opened the scoring with a neat finish from a swerving Diego Fagundez cross, volleyed home a second after Ethan Finlay’s shot came back off the post, and finished off a lightning counter-attack for his historic third goal.

All three of Djitte’s goals came in a 20-minute period in the second half.

Austin’s win ends a run of three straight defeats and keeps the team second in MLS’ Western Conference. The team has three regular season games remaining before making its playoff debut – it’s not yet known who Verde will face in the postseason.