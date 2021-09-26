Austin FC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Selena tifo

An Austin FC cheerleader encourages the fans during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC celebrated Selena and Hispanic Heritage Month Sunday night with its tifo before kickoff against LA Galaxy.

Raised in front of the supporters section at Q2 Stadium, the banner showed Selena dressed in green with the text — “Somos del equipo de la 512”. The tifo is a traditional banner that is common to soccer and has a connection to the club and its supporters.

Previously, Austin FC displayed a tifo for the home opener and Pride Month.

Here’s a video from Austin FC explaining the creation of the Selena tifo and it’s significance to the club and the city.