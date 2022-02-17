Austin FC, CapMetro discuss future groundbreaking of McKalla bus stop near Q2 stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and Capital Metro joined forces Thursday at Q2 Stadium with an old-fashioned jersey swap to mark the newest phase of their partnership.

The new McKalla Station will bump right into Q2 on CapMetro’s red line, a project that had initially been anticipated to be completed before the 2022 season.

“Our anticipation is that this summer, we will break ground on a new McKalla station,” said Randy Clarke, CapMetro’s president and CEO. “When we get that going, people are going to be able to walk 100 feet from a rail station directly into the stadium, and that will bring even more people here on safe public transportation to the game.”

The McKalla Station could open for travel as soon as fall 2023.