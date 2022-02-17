Austin FC, CapMetro discuss future groundbreaking of McKalla bus stop near Q2 stadium

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and Capital Metro joined forces Thursday at Q2 Stadium with an old-fashioned jersey swap to mark the newest phase of their partnership.

The new McKalla Station will bump right into Q2 on CapMetro’s red line, a project that had initially been anticipated to be completed before the 2022 season.

“Our anticipation is that this summer, we will break ground on a new McKalla station,” said Randy Clarke, CapMetro’s president and CEO. “When we get that going, people are going to be able to walk 100 feet from a rail station directly into the stadium, and that will bring even more people here on safe public transportation to the game.”

The McKalla Station could open for travel as soon as fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • Oct. 30 at FC Dallas
  • Nov. 3 vs. Sporting KC
  • Nov. 7 at Portland

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss