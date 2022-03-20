AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC showed fight and responded to adversity Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

Verde earned its seventh point of the season, getting a 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders after overcoming a first-half deficit.

Austin will head into a week-long break from the MLS schedule with one of the best records in the Western Conference standings.

In the 43rd minute, Will Bruin scored his 75th MLS goal, redirecting a pass from Cristian Roldán between the legs of Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Roldán was oh-so-close to breaking too early into an offside position, but the goal stood for a 1-0 Seattle lead.

Austin turned on the heat in the second half, pushing forward with full force to earn five second-half corners.

The pressure finally broke Seattle’s wall.

In the 67th minute, Ruben Gabrielson had an excellent opportunity to equalize as his header was deflected over the crossbar by Seattle keeper Stefan Cleveland.

Three minutes later, Diego Fagundez hit the back of the net. Austin put another ball into the box and Fagundez was able to corral just enough to coax the ball past Cleveland to even the game.

This is Austin’s second draw in three games against Seattle. The Sounders defeated Verde 1-0 at Q2 Stadium in July 2021. The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in Seattle last May.

What’s next for Austin FC?

The international break will pause the MLS season for the next 10 days. Austin returns to competition at San Jose Saturday, April 2.

Austin’s +8 goal differential is helping its cause in the Western Conference standings. Austin is currently third in the standings, tied with three other teams at 7 points.