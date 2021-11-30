Austin FC announces changes for 2022 — here’s what the roster looks like

Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez, right, takes a shot past Real Salt Lake midfielder Nick Besler (13) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-two players are currently under contract with Austin FC for 2022 after the franchise announced multiple moves Tuesday morning.

Three players had their contract options exercised — 2021 team captain Alex Ring, defender Freddy Kleemann, and goalkeeper Will Pulisic.

Six players had their contract options declined: Kekuta Manneh, Aaron Schoenfeld, Jared Stroud, Aedan Stanley, Ben Sweat, and Brady Scott. Austin FC also released that they declined the transfer options on Sebastian Berhalter and Emmanuel Perez, both Berhalter and Perez have returned to their respective clubs.

According to Austin FC, these players who had their options declined can still return to the team. The club says those conversations are ongoing.

Manneh is a Lake Travis High School graduate, spending several of his teenage years in Texas after leaving his birth country of Gambia at 15.

Austin FC’s expansion draft prior to the 2021 season is looking like a dud for the club. Out of five players taken in the draft, only Danny Hoesen remains with the team. Stroud and Scott had their options declined. Joe Corona played for the Houston Dynamo in 2021 after he didn’t come to an agreement with Austin FC. Kamal Miller was traded to Montreal prior to the 2021 season.

There are still 19 players who remain under contract with Austin: Sebastián Driussi, Diego Fagundez, Cecilio Domínguez, Brad Stuver, Moussa Djitté, Tomás Pochettino, Nick Lima, Žan Kolmanič Julio Cascante, McKinze Gaines, Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Hector Jimenez, Daniel Pereira, Rodney Redes, Jhohan Romaña, Ulises Segura, Andrew Tarbell, and Owen Wolff.

Matt Besler retired in November after 13 seasons in MLS.

Austin will host its first match on Feb. 26 against Cincinnati FC. Here is a breakdown of Austin FC’s current roster for the 2022 season.

Current Austin FC roster (2022)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Will Pulisic, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell

DEFENDERS (6): Julio Cascante, Freddy Kleemann, Hector Jimenez, Žan Kolmanič, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romaña

MIDFIELDERS (7): Cecilio Domínguez, Diego Fagundez, Daniel Pereira, Tomás Pochettino, Alex Ring, Ulises Segura, Owen Wolff

FORWARDS (6): Moussa Djitté, Sebastián Driussi, McKinze Gaines, Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Rodney Redes