Austin FC announces official sports betting partnership

Austin FC fans call out to the team after an MLS soccer match between Austin FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Vancouver won 2-1. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gaming and sports betting company PointsBet has become Austin FC’s exclusive and official sports betting partner, the franchise announced Wednesday.

The agreement doesn’t mean you’ll be able to make a wager at a kiosk or window at Q2 Stadium (it’s illegal in Texas), but it does set the franchise up with a gaming operator as the sports betting industry expands rapidly across the country.

The sponsorship agreement between Austin FC and PointsBet is a long-term deal, spanning retail and online sports betting, daily fantasy contests and free-to-play games, according to a release from the franchise.

This is PointsBet’s first partnership with a major league sports property in Texas and first partnership with an MLS club, the release states.

“We look forward to a future when our groundbreaking technology will be in the hands of Austin FC’s passionate and tech savvy fanbase,” said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA.

Though sports betting is not yet available in the state of Texas, those interested in PointsBet can participate in the “Lone Star Pick’Em”, which is a free-to-play contest, the release says. Q2 Stadium will also be home to the PointsBet Sports Bar on the second level of the north building.

During the most recent legislative session, over 50 lobbyists from the Las Vegas Sands Corporation attempted to push lawmakers toward legalized gaming in Texas as a source of new revenue for the state budget.

Those efforts didn’t result in legislation. Thirty states have some form of legalized gaming or pending legalized gaming.