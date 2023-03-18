HOUSTON (KXAN) — Austin FC fell on the road to the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.
Amine Bassi connected on a penalty kick in the 71st minute for Houston following a handball in the penalty area by Austin FC defender Adam Lundkvist. Hector Herrera put the match away in the 86th minute after his left-footed shot found its way past Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Griffen Dorsey served a short cross into the middle of the box for Herrera, and then he beat Stuver to the left side.
It was Houston’s first win of the season and gives them an early advantage in the Copa Tejas standings.
Austin FC nearly got on the board in the 12th minute, but Maxi Urruti’s header rang off the right post following a nice feed by Jon Gallagher. Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark was injured in the first half but played through and made saves on all five of Austin’s shots on goal.
Austin held 52% of the possession but was outshot 15-13 and 7-5 in shots on goal. Houston had seven corner kicks to Austin’s four and Houston was whistled for 14 fouls and two yellows cards. Austin FC committed 12 fouls and was handed three yellow cards. Leo Väisänen, Diego Fagundez and Lundkvist were all put in the referee’s discipline book.
Austin FC (2-2-0, 6 points) is back on the pitch March 25 at home against the winless Colorado Rapids.