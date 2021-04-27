Austin FC adds new player on loan from Portland Timbers

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Austin FC reinforced its midfield on Monday, signing Emanuel “Manny” Perez on loan from the Portland Timbers. In the exchange, Austin sent a third-round 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick and will have the option to trade for Perez’s permanent rights. The Timbers could also receive additional general allocation money (GAM) based on how Perez performs.

The Timbers signed Perez to a one-year contract on Monday, prior to making the move. The 22-year-old last played for North Carolina FC in the USL Championship.

“Manny is a player with great potential who is motivated to make an impact, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Austin FC family,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said.

