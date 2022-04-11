AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC Academy midfielder Ervin Torres will get a second run with the U.S. Soccer Under-15 team at an upcoming tournament in Europe.

The Laredo native has been called up to the national level for the Gradisca Tournament, taking place from April 20 to May 2 in Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.

“Ervin has worked hard with his teammates and our staff day in, day out, and we’re excited to see him earn this opportunity to represent his country at one of the world’s best youth soccer tournaments,” Austin FC Academy General Manager Tyson Wahl said in a club release. “We know he will represent the Club well in Europe and wish him the best of luck in this incredible experience.”

Torres and U-17 midfielder Micah Burton are the first two Austin FC Academy players to feature on competitive rosters for the youth national team. Burton tallied a goal and an assist in U.S. U-17 friendlies against Uruguay and Argentina, Austin FC said.