UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Austin FC wants to make sure that soccer is everyone’s game.

The club, along with 4ATX Foundation, MLS Works and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, installed a hard-surfaced mini-pitch at Jardin de los Heroes Park in Uvalde. A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the mini-pitch was held Saturday, and then 20 kids from the area were the first to play on it.

Images from the Uvalde Mini Pitch Ribbon Cutting Event at Jardin de los Heroes Park in Uvalde, Texas, on Monday, December 5, 2022. (Photo by Sabrina Hendrix/Austin FC)

“As a Club, we remain united in our support for the Uvalde community,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said. “We hope that this mini-pitch will give a very deserving community a new opportunity to experience the joy that soccer can provide and transform the park into a space where young people can play for many years to come.”

The mini-pitch is part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s, “It’s Everyone’s Game,” initiative that “ensures children in underserved communities can enjoy the health and youth development benefits of the game,” a press release from Austin FC said.

The USSF has installed more than 500 mini-pitches across the country with a goal of 1,000 by 2026. The one in Uvalde is the sixth that Austin FC and 4ATX Foundation have helped put in, joining four others in Austin and one in Bastrop.

“This pitch in particular is special because we are excited to bring the joy of soccer to the Uvalde community that has gone through so much,” said Alex Bard, a senior director with the USSF. “We hope that this new safe place to play is a place where the community can gather, play, and have fun for years to come.”