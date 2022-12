Austin FC fans celebrate a win over FC Cincinnati during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Attention Austin FC fans, today is the day to secure tickets for the team’s next season.

General public tickets went on sale at 10 a.m.

The home opener is on Feb. 25. There are 17 scheduled games at Q2 stadium so far for the next season.

You can download the schedule here, and tickets will be available online.

The team made it to the Western Conference Finals last season.