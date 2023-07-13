VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Wednesday night.

Córdova used a pass from Ryan Gauld in the 72nd minute to score the winner for the Whitecaps (7-7-7). It was his first goal this season for Vancouver after scoring nine times for Real Salt Lake last season.

Vite used an assist from Brian White to score for a fourth time this season and give Vancouver the lead.

Rodney Redes notched his first career goal for Austin (8-9-5), scoring the equalizer unassisted two minutes into the second half.

Yohei Takaoka finished with one save for the Whitecaps. Brad Stuver had two saves for Austin.

Austin returns home to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Vancouver will host the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.