AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Austin FC did it to Portland again at Q2 Stadium.

For the second time in two months, Austin barreled in multiple goals before the break against the Timbers, cruising to a convincing win.

It’s rivalry week in MLS, which means little unless you’re a beer sponsor or one of the tasty national spotlight matchups. But if Austin FC keeps destroying the Portland Timbers, some bad blood is bound to form.

Next, Austin will turn its attention to a rematch with FC Dallas.